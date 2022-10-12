Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.68

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $25.75. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 3,286 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

