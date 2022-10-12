Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

