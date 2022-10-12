Critical Comparison: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

CURO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. CURO Group pays out -18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CURO Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -9.30% -15.53% -1.05% Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CURO Group has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CURO Group and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.09%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.12%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $817.84 million 0.21 $59.33 million ($2.36) -1.79 Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.28 $83.63 million $1.51 8.62

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats CURO Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.