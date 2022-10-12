Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) versus PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) Head-To-Head Survey

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotNetwork has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Exactus and PotNetwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exactus and PotNetwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and PotNetwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 28.94 -$9.46 million N/A N/A PotNetwork $9.68 million 0.02 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

PotNetwork has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

