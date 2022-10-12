Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

