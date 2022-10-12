CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,252,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.