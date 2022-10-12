Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

CS stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

