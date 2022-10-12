Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.