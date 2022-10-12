Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of COF stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

