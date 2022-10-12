Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

