StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

