Head-To-Head Comparison: Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) versus Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trans-Lux and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -12.76% N/A -23.88% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Trans-Lux and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $11.35 million 0.45 -$4.97 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 2.86 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux.

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Trans-Lux on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

