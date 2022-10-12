Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZLYF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

