Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

