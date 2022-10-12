Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $106.93 Average PT from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.34 on Friday.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

