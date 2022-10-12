AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $88.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 0.7 %

AECOM stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AECOM by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in AECOM by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 173,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.