NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $20.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.27.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NOV Trading Down 0.6 %

NOV opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.76. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $6,776,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

