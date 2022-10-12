Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT at $35.25

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

