Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $51.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.89.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.