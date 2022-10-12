Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CBWBF stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

