Barclays Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $77.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.91.

Shares of COIN opened at $70.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,428 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

