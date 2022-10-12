Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after buying an additional 580,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 2,235,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.