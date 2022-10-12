Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.
NYSE CCEP opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
