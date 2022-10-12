Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

