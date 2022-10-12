Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $765.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,576 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,915,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,512,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,103 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

