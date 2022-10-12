China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

