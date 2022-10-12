StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $54,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

