StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 20.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.