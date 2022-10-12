Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Celestica Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile



Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

