Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,492,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.