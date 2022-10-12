Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

