WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $686.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,144,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 547,728 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 244,292 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.