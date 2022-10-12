StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.2 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $10,193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 32.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.