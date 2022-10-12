Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

WOOF stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

