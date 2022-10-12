StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 515.04% and a negative net margin of 297.98%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

