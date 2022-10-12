StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.22.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 515.04% and a negative net margin of 297.98%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
