WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.05. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

