DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
