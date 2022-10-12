DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

