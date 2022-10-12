BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.77.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BLK stock opened at $531.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $526.94 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $654.10 and a 200-day moving average of $651.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
