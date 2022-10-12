BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.77.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $531.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $526.94 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $654.10 and a 200-day moving average of $651.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

