Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

