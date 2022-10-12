Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

