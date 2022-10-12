Analyzing Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Arena alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -170.79% N/A -255.82% Progress Software 14.75% 39.31% 11.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 6.32 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Progress Software $531.31 million 3.58 $78.42 million $1.95 22.71

This table compares Global Arena and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67

Progress Software has a consensus target price of $54.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Global Arena.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

(Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.