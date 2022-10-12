Critical Comparison: Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) versus U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centamin and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 3 0 3.00 U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.49%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Centamin.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $733.31 million 1.53 $101.53 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$13.93 million ($1.65) -2.24

This table compares Centamin and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Centamin has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A -55.42% -49.64%

Summary

Centamin beats U.S. Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project that consists of 103 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 3 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

