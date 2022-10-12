Head-To-Head Comparison: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional 41.83% 217.41% 45.20% MJ N/A -130.14% -53.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ALJ Regional and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.16 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.70 MJ $240,000.00 69.49 $3.53 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional.

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats MJ on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; staffing; and system support and maintenance services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About MJ

(Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.