Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

SRC stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

