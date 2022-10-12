Analysts Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $45.79

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

