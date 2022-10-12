Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $57.59

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of USB opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

