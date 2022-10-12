Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.63. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 5,028 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

