Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.82

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.82 and traded as low as $25.85. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 10,559 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

