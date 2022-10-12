PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.
PPX Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.
About PPX Mining
PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.
