Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.45

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.45 ($3.59) and traded as low as GBX 237.68 ($2.87). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 245 ($2.96), with a volume of 33,000 shares.

Dialight Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.72 million and a PE ratio of 6,125.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.45.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

