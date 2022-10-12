Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $54.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMP opened at $39.44 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.