Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $26.72

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 1,248,876 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
